Milli Majlis passes 'On preschool education' draft law in final reading

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has adopted "On preschool education" draft law at the final - third reading.

Report informs, draft law was discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

The draft law consists of 5 chapters and 24 articles.

Isa Habibbayli, Chairman of Science and Education Committee, said that earlier only the persons, specialized in the field of preschool education, worked at preschool education institutions. Taking into account shortage of personnel, the draft law proposes appointment of also those, specialized in the field of pedagogical higher education".

According to the law, state, municipalities, legal entities and citizens of Azerbaijan can be founders of preschool educational institutions. Preschool education institutions shall have perpetual licenses. Only highly educated persons with at least 5 years experience in this area can be appointed to these institutions.

According to the draft law, several types of preschool educational institutions have been established.

The draft law put to vote after discussions and adopted in final reading.