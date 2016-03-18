Mexican Ambassador visits Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction

On March 18, in order to promote bilateral relations, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Mr. Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Mrs. Gulchohra Mammadova, Report was told in the press service of the Mexican Embassy.

In the interview, conducted in a cordial atmosphere, Rector reported on the cooperation links that the University has with foreign centers of high education, stressed the projects in framework of this collaboration.

Ambassador Labardini, highlighting the peculiarities of the architecture of his country and the existence in Mexico of twenty prominent architectural colleges in the world, discussed the possibility of opening channels of mutual communication in that area.

The sides expressed mutual interest in establishing cooperation in the field of architecture and construction studies.