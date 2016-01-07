Media representatives observed exams in ASOIU

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today media tour was held at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) under organization of Education Ministry to get acquainted with course of session.

Report informs, more than 20 mass media representatives attended media tour.

Media representatives observed exams in some lecture-halls of the university and got closely acquainted with process of checking answers.

ASOIU rector Mustafa Babanli said that exams in the higher education institution, led by him, is carried out in written. 'During test exams students prepare in advance and memorize answers. Such exams cause passivity of students. Therefore, we restored written exams and relatively simplified exam questions. According to the latest exam result, 95 % had a positive result, it's good. Education process is completely transparent and clear in our university.'

Head of University's Information Communication Technologies Center (ICTC), Associate Professor Osman Mirzayev told reporters that exam process is carried out in the condition of the hard work, preserving transparency. 'ASOA has geological exploration, oil-gas field, chemical technology, oil-mechanics, energy, automation of industrial processes, economics, economic relations and management faculties. Exams in ASOA is held in a form of mixed group in lecture-halls supplied with cameras. Exams are controlled by supervisors with same number of groups. Supervisors are not lecturers of faculty groups, they are from other faculties. Exams are taken for 2 hours and cards consist of 5 questions. Answers are taken anonymously and coded. This system of exam course provides transparency of this system. Exams are managed by Exam Center.'

University created conditions for participation of parents to monitor examination process. Each parent can participate in exams by submitting ID card.

Notably, exams in ASOIU started from December 22 for correspondence department and from December 29 for full-time department.