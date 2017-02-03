Maleyka Abbaszade: Works underway to determine exam tariffs

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Exam Center (SEC) has hosted the meeting of Board of Directors.

Report informs citing the center's press service, presentation of the "Report on student admission to the higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2016/2017 academic years and results of final exams on general educational institutions", initial schedule of exams, admission rules to the higher institutions, forms of first stage of the 9th grade final examinations, results of tests on January 28 for recruitment to the tax authorities.

In regard with the first issue, Chairman of SEC Board of Directors Maleyka Abbaszade said that current report is delivered to the council members for opinion before submission to Azerbaijani President.

Regarding initial schedule of exams, it was stated that the schedule envisages dates of only final and entrance exams: "Works are underway to solve legal issues to determine tariffs of exams. After completion of the works, the schedule will be announced and events (tests, reception of documents, etc.) will start. Planning of civil service recruitment exams is also postponed due to the mentioned issue".

At the end, the attendees were presented mathematics textbook for 9th grade students of general educational institutions.