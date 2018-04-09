Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited Dendrology Institute

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the Dendrology Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report was informed in the ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences).

Tofig Mammadov, Director of the Institute, ANAS correspondent member has informed the guests about history of the scientific institution, achievements acquired as per date, the conducted scientific research works, endemic plants and the exotic plants brought from various countries of the world which were grown here, as well as about published scientific editions and books.

Then visitors got acquainted with the territory of Dendrology Institute.