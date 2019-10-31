Learning hub for IDPs opens in Masazir

The Learning Hub this year was launched at the the Zangilan IDP community school No 33 in Masazir, Report informs citing the British Council office in Azerbaijan.

This center was opened with the direct assistance of the Council, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Mahabbat Valiyeva, Trade envoy of the UK Prime Minister, Baroness Emma Nicholson and UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp.

Country Director of the British Council in Azerbaijan Summer Xia said that this program is one of the main programs of the British Council, which has been implemented from the very beginning of its activities.

"Conditions have been created in our Learning Hub for participation in trainings on the practice of spoken English, as well as for improving the communicative and leadership qualities necessary for competitive training and career in the 21st century," Shah said.

This is the first of the five new Learning Hubs which will expand our network of the already existing 13 English Clubs in Azerbaijan. The new learning hubs will be established in the IDP schools in Masazir, Zagatala, Tartar, Beylagan and Barda and will have all the necessary high-quality teaching and learning resources, technology, and self-study materials.