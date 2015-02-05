Launched a program on activities to promote "Kitabi-Dede Korkut" epic in 2015

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The direction of works planned for 2015 in the framework of the international colloquium ""Kitabi Dede Korkut "and Friedrich von Dietz-200."" Report was told at the Baku International Center of Multiculturalism.

According to the center, taking into account the suggestions of the participants of the colloquium was determined program of specific activities in the field of research and advocacy within a year of the epic "Kitabi Dede Korkut". In accordance with the program of activities in 2015 in a variety of structures and scientific institutions of foreign countries will be held events dedicated to the epic.

Baku Slavic University (BSU) held a two-day international colloquium entitled "" Kitabi Dede Korkut" and Friedrich von Dietz-200", organized jointly with the "Knowledge" Fund by the President of Azerbaijan, Baku International Center of Multiculturalism (BICM) and BSU.

Also at the event a joint protocol of intentions signed between the Turkish Institute of Yunus Emre, "Knowledge" Fund, Baku International Center of Multiculturalism and the Baku Slavic University.

The protocol was signed by the head of Turkish Institute of Yunus Emre Professor Hayati Develi, Executive director of the "Knowledge" Fund Oktay Samedov, Executive Director, Professor of BICM Azad Mammadov and rector of BSU, Professor Asif Hajiyev.

The document envisages holding various joint projects and activities in the scientific and cultural fields.