International Olympiad in Informatics is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time

Baku is hosting the 31st International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

Report informs that International Olympiad in Informatics, which has been held since 1989 and considered one of the most prestigious contests in the field of information science, creates opportunities for students around the world to prove their knowledge and skills every year.

Including Azerbaijani team, an official delegation of more than 600 students, teachers and experts from 88 countries and regions, was registered to participate in the International Olympiad in Informatics which is held in Azerbaijan for the first time. Azerbaijani teams, that represented our country 24 times till today, won 5 medals, including 1 silver and 4 bronze in this prestigious international tournament.

The places that meet modern requirements have been selected for the high level of organization. Thus, the main event will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, the opening ceremony at the Baku Convention Center, while the closing ceremony will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

There will be a fun zone for the participants, so they can spend free time productively thanks to various activities and exciting leisure programs. As part of the cultural program, tours will be organized to Gobustan, Yanardagh, Ateshgah, the Nobel Brothers' House Museum and several other cultural sites.

Government officials, foreign ambassadors and other guests will attend the official opening ceremony to be held at the Baku Convention Center today.

The International Olympiad in Informatics, which is of great importance to our country, is held at the initiative of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and with the support of ADA University, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and other government agencies.