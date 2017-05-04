International conference will be held on historical monuments in Nakhchivan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On July 7-8, Nakhchivan city will host international conference entitled "Turkish-Islamic culture monuments of Nakhchivan: history and present-day".

Report informs citing the press service of the ANAS Nakhchivan Section.

The event will be held according to the Action Plan of the Knowledge Foundation under auspices of Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).

The conference is organized by ANAS Nakhchivan Section, Nakhchivan State University, Nakhchivan University, Nakhchivan Teachers Institute and Office for Religious Affairs of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.