​Innovation provided for UNEC Students in Spring Term

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Students ‘attendance will be checked via electronic journal beginning from the spring term of 2015/2016 academic year at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Report was told in the press service of the university.

The teaching staff has been instructed in relation with the application of electronic journals which is the part of the e- university project realized at UNEC within the “Quality year”. The instructor will check the students’ attendance within 15 minutes from his/her personal cabinet. The type of the class (seminar or lecture) will also be indicated in the electronic journal.

The electronic system will provide the teachers to calculate the students’ attendance, seminar scores, points before the exam and the results of colloquiums automatically. The project will firstly be applied in the School of Finance and Accounting, SABAH Groups, International School of Economics and MBA Department. The digitalization of the entire teaching process will be possible with this system which is one of the novelties implemented in the field of the application of modern technologies to teaching process.