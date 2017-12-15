Ilham Aliyev: Favorable ground should be created for revelation of youth's intellectual potential

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The first congress of young scientists of Azerbaijan has begun in Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report informs, firstly, letter of congratulation by President Ilham Aliyev was read to the participants of the event, jointly organized by ANAS, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The congratulatory letter by the President of Azerbaijan was read by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev.

The head of state writes: "In a modern world, where globalization is widespread, daily increase of scientific achievements and rapid expansion of high-tech areas, rapid innovation activity requires a new approach. The existing conditions makes it important to create favorable ground for full revelation of intellectual potential of the youth.

I hope that the first prestigious assembly of our young scientists will give impetus to define leading trends of the activity in this direction as a response to the challenges of the time. Azerbaijan, being a bridge for centuries between civilizations, has its own place in the preservation of ancient scientific achievements and further enrichment of world science treasures.

Thanks to the constant attention and worthy care of our state, our young scientists will undoubtedly work with endless energy and will further contribute to the development of independent Azerbaijan. I am convinced that the congress will hold effective exchange of views, significant proposals will be put forward and substantial action program adopted for the future of our science".