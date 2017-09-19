Chairman of Egyptian National Library and Archive to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of Egyptian National Library and Archive Ahmad al Shouky will pay visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the Egyptian Embassy in Azerbaijan, he will arrive in Baku on September 25.

During the visit, Ahmad al Shouky will hold meetings with his Azerbaijani counterparts, where the prospects of mutual cooperation will be discussed.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, three agreements on cooperation in various fields will be signed between the National Library and Arc of Egypt and the National Library of Azerbaijan.