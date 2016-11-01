Graduate monitoring held at International School of Economics

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A monitoring of graduates for 2015/16 academic year has been held at the International School of Economics of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

Report informs referring to the UNEC's Marketing and Communication Department, according to the monitoring 53% of the graduates from the International School of Economics of UNEC were immediately recruited. 22% were enrolled for Master level of education and 7% are in the military service. Thus, enough high indicators of 82% have been obtained.

It was also revealed within the monitoring that 7% of the graduates were waiting for the approval of their graduate education from abroad.

Among the companies and organizations that our alumni employed are Azercell Telecom Ltd, Samsung Electronics Caucasus LLC, Ateshgah Insurance Co, Ernst and Young Holdings, SOCAR, Bank of Baku, Baku Exchange Fond. The alumni continue their studies at the prestigious universities such as Middle East Technical University (ODTU), Eberhard Karls University of Tubingen, University of Applied Sciences, Budapest Business School and the International School of Economics at Tbilisi State University.

The monitoring will be conducted every year.