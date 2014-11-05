"Flag march" to be held in Baku

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Education will hold "Flag marches" on the occasion of Azerbaijan State Flag Day. Report was told by the press service of the ministry.

The march will begin on November 8, at 2:00 p.m.

The distinguished pupils of secondary schools in Absheron district and Baku and Sumgayit cities, the students of "SABAH" groups" of higher education institutions and the students who get "Future Teacher Grant" will attend in the march.

The main purpose of the march is to popularize our national attributes and introduce historical state symbols of Azerbaijan in the State Flag Museum to participants.

The route of "Flag march" is considered to start from the Parachute Tower in the National Park and to the State Flag Square.