First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of "Inci" orphanage-kindergarten

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Inci” orphanage-kindergarten has been inaugurated in Mardakan, Khazar district, after a major overhaul, which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Report informs, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1987.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the orphanage-kindergarten, which will accommodate up to 230 children aged from 2 to 6 in 12 groups, including 8 Azerbaijani language and 4 Russian language groups. There is also an English language club here.