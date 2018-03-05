 Top
    Close photo mode

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of "Inci" orphanage-kindergarten

    It will accommodate up to 230 children aged from 2 to 6 in 12 groups

    Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Inci” orphanage-kindergarten has been inaugurated in Mardakan, Khazar district, after a major overhaul, which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    Report informs, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1987.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the orphanage-kindergarten, which will accommodate up to 230 children aged from 2 to 6 in 12 groups, including 8 Azerbaijani language and 4 Russian language groups. There is also an English language club here.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi