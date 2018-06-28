Embassy: Changes made in list of required documents to obtain student visa to Italy

© Report

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan has changed the list of required documents to get Student Visa of the country.

Report was told by the Embassy, students applying for the relevant visa must submit a bank certificate in the amount of funding (€ 5.889 / year) determined by the Italian Ministry of Education.

The student must submit certificate on current account in one of the Italian banks or in Yapikredi Azerbaijan bank to show this funding. The mentioned amount must remain at the same account until at least the visa request is received. Or a student should submit a certificate from any bank operating in Azerbaijan on last operations of recent 6 (six) months.

According to the embassy, besides financial resources, it will be taken into consideration personal willingness of student to study in Italy, as well as general personal and family situation.

It should be noted that last year the Italian embassy significantly delayed issuance of visas to Azerbaijani citizens wishing to study in this country. At the same time, a lot of young people have been denied visas. This has caused resentment of applicants for visa.