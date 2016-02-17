BHOS takes disinfection measures against flu

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Disinfection measures against flu have been taken at BHOS (Baku Higher Oil School).

The works have been carried out by the specialists of hygiene and epidemiology center of SOCAR ecology department. Deputy head of the center ArzuNamazova and specialists of the center made presentation on “Flu contagion, symptoms, cure and prevention” for BHOS employees and students.

It should be pointed out that because of a noticeable increase in the number of people died of flu most recently especially with the view of neighboring countries to Azerbaijan being affected, preventive measures are taken in a number of enterprises of the country.