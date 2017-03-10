Deputy Minister: Final exam rules will be changed again in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ "After 2 years, several changes will be made in the new final exam system in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Deputy Minister said that 2 programs are being implemented in the education system at the same time in recent years: "Pupils, studying new content starting from 2008-2009, will complete secondary education this year. New format final exam will be introduced for the first time. Works in this direction will continue".

According to him, in recent years, Ministry of Education has put forward a number of projects and initiatives, which are being carried out in stages: "Main purpose of these measures is to provide higher quality education, train prepared, educated, sensible students. Works are underway to increase prestige of profession of a teacher, introduce innovations in the teacher training system, as well in improve teachers' professional skills, diagnostic test, new format of salary system and others".