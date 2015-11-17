Delegation of world renowned Smithsonian Institution visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan will host a delegation from the world renowned Smithsonian Institution November 16-20, Report was told in US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

On Monday November 16, Ambassador Cekuta hosted a dinner in honor of Dr. Paul TaylorDirector of the Asian Cultural History Program and Curator of Asian, European and Middle Eastern Ethnology at the Smithsonian Institution and cultural leaders in Azerbaijan. The guests were treated to a jazz music concert from the Gabrielle Stravelli Band, visiting Azerbaijan from New York City as part of the American Music Abroad program of the Department of State.

In addition to highlighting the rich history of Azerbaijan, three museum specialists from America’s national museum - the Smithsonian Institution - will conduct workshops with over 100 Azerbaijani academics and museum experts in Baku and Guba to discuss “21st Century Curatorship in Museums, Historical Sites, and Cultural Centers”. The workshops will be organized by the United States Embassy in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Academy of Sciences.

The Smithsonian experts will also visit the Heydar Aliyev Center, the National Carpet Museum, the Modern Art Museum, the National Art Museum, YARAT, the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography, the Manuscript Institute, and the Gumbezlihamam in Guba.

Presentations will be held at YARAT, the National Art Museum, The National Academy of Sciences, The Guba History Museum, and the Baku American Center.