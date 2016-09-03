Childrens Arts School inaugurated in Masalli

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ A Children`s Arts School has been inaugurated in Masalli, Report informs.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

The head of state was informed that the construction of the two-storey school cost 3.1 million manats. There are 14 classrooms, auditorium, canteen, dance room, library, and architectural studio here.

President Ilham Aliyev listened to performance of the school`s choir troupe.