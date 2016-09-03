 Top
    Close photo mode

    Childrens Arts School inaugurated in Masalli

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ A Children`s Arts School has been inaugurated in Masalli, Report informs.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

    The head of state was informed that the construction of the two-storey school cost 3.1 million manats. There are 14 classrooms, auditorium, canteen, dance room, library, and architectural studio here.

    President Ilham Aliyev listened to performance of the school`s choir troupe.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi