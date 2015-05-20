British lecturers held semester exams in Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continues summer exams.

Report was told in the department of public relations of the University.

Examinations for students specializing in "Engineer Oil and Gas" and "Chemical engineer", based on the curriculum of the University of British Herriot-Vatt, conducted in parallel in the two universities in one day and at the same time taking into account the differences in time zones.Thus, to prevent possible attempts by the students of the two universities to share electronic resources with each other answers exam questions.

BHOS - the only university in Azerbaijan, where the knowledge of the students assessed by lecturers from foreign universities.During the session, 2nd and 3rd year students, students majoring in "Engineering Oil and Gas" and "Chemical engineer", will pass a written examination on the subjects "Processing industry", "Engineering-processing", "Chemical reactivity" "Mathematics for Engineers and Scientists 2", "Mathematics for Engineers and Scientists 4", "Fundamentals of engineering", "Introduction to the petroleum Engineering" and "Mechanical Engineering Science 2".

BHOS sent to a group of teachers from 5 people - the director of the Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences (ENS) Clough Kevin Mack, director of the academic quality of the (ENS) faculty Gillian Thompson, manager of learning and teaching faculty of (ENS) Patricia Duncan,administrator on projects with a faculty BHOS of (ENS) faculty Airen Fox, assistant director of the Faculty of Engineering program of (ENS) Alexander Bell will organize examinations on the basis of questions drawn up by UK university, and controls the process of their implementation.

After the exam the written answers of students will be sent to Edinburgh University Herriot-Vatt through fast mail service for evaluation.

The Rector of BHOS, Elmar Gasimov has signed the corresponding order in connection with the organization of the summer exam session in Baku Higher Oil School in 2014/2015-school year.

The examinations will continue up to May 22, 2015.