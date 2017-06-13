BHOS teacher: “Our students can compete with the ones from world well-known universities”

© BANM

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Within a media project initiated by Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and entitled “I am teaching at BHOS”, Senior Lecturer of BHOS Petroleum Engineering Department Farad Kamyabi is answering the interview questions.

– First question is a traditional one. Why have you chosen the teacher profession?

– I have alwaysbeen as passionate about teaching as I am about learning. Starting from my first semester as an undergraduate student, I tutored and taught many classes ranging from math courses at high schools to fluid mechanics and advanced engineering courses at the university. Students’ questions served as an invaluable learning tool for me. As for the other reason, I would like to mention my desire to be a member of a faculty at a top university where I can show my creativity and learn further to be more productive in both scientific and management areas and, in consequence, it helps me to have balanced and integrated life.

– Please tell about yourself.

–I entered Petroleum University of Technology in Ahwaz, Iran, as a Reservoir Engineering student in 2008. At the University, I found that my interests are in Simulation and Enhanced Oil Recovery/Improved Oil Recovery courses. In 2012, I was accepted for Master program in Reservoir Engineering at The Norwegian University of Science and Technology. During my MSc studies, I worked for a Simulation Software Developer company to satisfy the thirst for advanced knowledge of Reservoir Engineering. Since March 2015, I have happily been a member of BHOS.

– Every student has his or her favorite teacher. Who was your favorite teacher when you were a student?

–I had many knowledgeable professors. My favorite ones were those whoplaced emphasis on the physics of the problems and felt free to hear controversial ideas from the students and discuss them. This made the class discussions enjoyable.

– Please tell us about your students. Who they are? How do you see their future?

–There are many energetic and high-motivated students at BHOS, who are keen to learn. They receive first-class education, but unfortunately, surface-learning has turned to be a habit for some of the students, and not only at our school. However, I believe that our students, with the education they acquire throughout their study at BHOS, have the capability to compete with the ones from well-known universities in the world.

–How do you envision the Baku Higher Oil School in ten years?

–BHOS is a young university, which grows fast and which could manage to be the top-ranked university in Azerbaijan. I believe it is already time for us to start a new phase of the school development by enhancing continuous interaction with the industry, carrying out applied research projects, and attracting intellectuals and most talented young people to work and study at the Higher School. This shall guarantee a bright future for our school.

– What do you do in your leisure time?

– I consider myself a keen mountaineer who always tries to find scenic landscapes. That is why I am quite in fond of spending my leisure time outdoors. I am also strongly interested in learning new languages.

– What would you wish the first graduates of the Baku Higher Oil School?

– First, I recommend them to make sure they know the importance of their profession and the responsibility they have ahead; benefit from every single moment of their educational environment and professors’ knowledge; practice for accountability, working within the framework of rules and regulations, and ethics. Then, I wish them all every success in their further studies and career.