BHOS students take internship at Emerson

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Seventeen Process Automation Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) are taking internship which started on Jul.14 and last until Jul.29 at Emerson Process Management.

Report was told in the press service of BHOS, Elmar Gasimov, Rector of BHOS visited Emerson Process Management together with the school’s staff to get acquainted with the internship process and the opportunities provided to students and met with Erkin Ibrahimov, Sales Manager and internship supervisor, who briefed on the internship and the students functions and responsibilities during the programme. In quite an informal atmosphere, the Rector called the students to be responsible and use effectively the opportunities they are provided. Mr. Gasimov thanked the company management for the internship opportunity.

Notably. during the internship the students learn about the operation principles, studying the specifications of the field equipment and control devices produced by Emerson Process Management. Moreover, students study the theoretical basis and acquire practical skills on working with the devices applied in various technological processes (pressure sensors, heat sensors, flow sensors, control systems), as well as control valves sizing and selection through various specific software.

The internship supports enrichment of the students’ academic knowledge facilitating their development as highly qualified potential specialists.