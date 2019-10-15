Students of Baku Higher Oil School represent Azerbaijan at prestigious international oil and gas competition

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) showed excellent results at the final stage of the international competition Petrobowl, organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineering Global (SPE Global) in Calgary, Canada, Report informs citing the press service of the Higher School.

Students of Oil & Gas Engineering Department Ali Nuraliev (bachelor's degree, 5th year), Nihad Abbasov (bachelor's degree, 5th year), Ismail Akbarov (master's degree, 1st year), Mahammad Veliyev (master's degree, 2nd year) and Niyaz Ahmadzade (master's degree, 2nd year) performed very successfully at the competition, thanks to which Baku Higher Oil School entered the list of 16 strongest universities in the world.

Note that previously, BHOS students beat all students from the universities of Russia and Kazakhstan at the Petrobowl competition held for Khazar district, and they thereby won the right to participate in the final stage of the competition.

PetroBowl is an international competition in which students majoring in Oil & Gas Engineering participate. The competition was established in 2002, and it has been held worldwide since 2015.

During the competition, organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineering Global, students from various universities around the world who major in Oil & Gas Engineering answer technical and non-technical questions related to this field in order to test their knowledge and skills.