BHOS rector meets winners of Presidential scholarship

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov met 17 students who having gathered between 690-700 points were admitted to Baku Higher Oil School. These students are also winners of Presidential Scholarship, Report was told in the press service of BHOS.

Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated students and said that their names were indicated in the Order on Granting the Presidential Scholarship to Students Admitted to Higher Educational Institutions in academic year 2015/2016, as of September 14, 2015, issued by Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Rector stressed that this was a great achievement of students. He also reminded that admittance to the higher school opens new horizons and chances for students’ further development in education and future career. Elmar Gasimov wished all winners of Presidential Scholarship long-term success and specially thanked them for joy they brought to their parents.

Having underlined the role of secondary schools in success of the above students BHOS rector also reminded the endeavors of the seniors of the schools. Elmar Gasimov said that every success of the students is regarded as success of the higher school and it is honorable case that intellectual youth of Azerbaijan choose to study at BHOS. Rector wished all BHOS students great successes and the opportunity to be distinguished by knowledge, skills and achievements.

It should be reminded that 17 BHOS students admitted in academic year 2015/2016 with 690-700 entry points were granted the Presidential Scholarship. Out of 17 students, 9 students were admitted to Petroleum Engineering Programme, 5 students to Process Automation Engineering Programme and 3 students to Chemical Engineering Programme. In general, out of the total 25 students awarded the Presidential Scholarship in Specialization Group # 1, 17 students were admitted to study at BHOS. It should be noted that last academic year the number of the Presidential Scholarship holders at BHOS constituted this much.

Moreover, in academic year 2015/2016, the minimum entrance score to BHOS was 659 points, while the general average score constituted 676 points. This is the highest result among the national higher education institutions. The score indicators improved dynamically for all three specializations. A total of 3 students among the 7 students getting the highest 700 entrance points in Specialisation Group #1 were admitted to BHOS.