BCED: Differentiation of electricity and gas tariffs will affect heating in schools

Baku. 6 December.REPORT.AZ/ "The decision of the Tariff Council on differentiation of electricity and gas price will affect heating in schools."

Report informs, Chairman of the Baku City Education Department (BCED), Mahabbat Valiyeva told reporters.

M.Valiyeva noted that relevant organizations will consider several issues regarding allocations from the budget for this field.

She said that main task of the department is to create necessary conditions for schools: "Today, there is no difficulty regarding heating in schools. Only small problems exist, which are eliminated in time. The price increase, of course, will also affect the schools. Relevant authorities will continue to fulfill their obligations and carry out necessary measures as this issue doesn't refer directly to us. Perhaps, additional funds will be allocated from the budget."