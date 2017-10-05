Baku schools celebrate World Teachers' Day

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Educational institutions subordinated to the Baku City Education Department, have held events on the occasion of October 5 - World Teachers' Day.

Report informs citing the press service of the Department, conferences dedicated to the World Teachers' Day, lectures and round tables, exhibitions of pupils' handicraft works and recitation evenings were organized at the educational institutions.

The event, attended by employees of the Baku City Education Department, local executive bodies, intellectuals, poets and writers, teaching staff of schools, parents and pupils, focused on reforms in the field of education, attention and care by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev towards education in recent years. It was stated that teachers in the country are covered by the state's care.

Contributions to the society and future were mentioned in the events. Teacher expressed gratitude for care and attention to the education, further developing every year.

The pupils recited poems devoted to the teachers, performed songs and demonstrated literary and artistic compositions. They also congratulated teachers and wished them successes in honorable and responsible work.