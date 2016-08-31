Baku hosts opening ceremony of 10th international conference of ICMSEM 2016

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku holds opening ceremony of 10th International Conference on Management Science and Engineering Management (ICMSEM 2016).

Report informs, conference to be held from August 31 to September 1 will be attended by delegates at academic level from more than 10 countries.

The opening ceremony of the conference was attended by Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov, Vice President of Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences,(ANAS) Akif Alizadeh, as well as influential scholars from Azerbaijan and a number of other countries.

Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov noted that it is important to have sections devoted to communication between education and science: "In last 20 years 70 % of schools in Azerbaijan have been repaired or reconstructed. We must be sure that science and education can meet needs of economic development. Therefore, a number of important works should be done. Moreover, Azerbaijan in recent years had many scientific achievements".

Notably, the conference covers areas like Business System Modeling and Simulation, Computer and Networks, Computer Artificial Neural Network, Intelligent System and Artificial Intelligence and Network Engineering and many more.