 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku Higher Oil School hits new record among Azerbaijani universities

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which trains highly qualified English-speaking engineers, hits a new record among higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

     All thirteen prospective students who earned 700 points during the entrance exams to national universities for the first specialty group, which was conducted by State Examination Centre

    of the Azerbaijan Republic, selected to study at the Baku Higher Oil School. They are: 

    1. Khayal Farzaliyev – information security

    2. Elgun Zamanly – information security

    3. Asra Bayramova – information security

    4. Sheker Gadirli – information security

    5. Aslan Ashirov – information security

    6. Tapdig Maharramli – information security

    7. Vasif Asadov – process automation engineering

    8. Kenan Mahammadli – process automation engineering

    9. Azer Zeynalli – process automation engineering

    10. Sona Mehdizadeh – process automation engineering

    11. Ilgar Mammadov – process automation engineering

    12. Anar Abiyev – process automation engineering

    13. Rustam Garayev – process automation engineering

    Last year, all seven prospective students with the highest score received at the entrance exams to the national universities for the first specialty group also selected the Baku Higher Oil School. Apart from BHOS, none of the higher educational institution in Azerbaijan has achieved such a success.

    Statistical data about choice of the students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams this year are provided below.

    1 Baku Higher Oil School  - 13

    2 Azerbaijan Medical University - 5

    3 ADA University - 5

    4 Baku State University - 3

    5 Academy of Public Administration - 2

    6 Azerbaijan State University of Economics - 1

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi