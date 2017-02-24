 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku Engineering University meets new acting rector

    New acting rector has already taken office

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/. New acting rector has been appointed to Baku Engineering University (BEU).

    Report informs, in accordance with order of Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov professor Havar Mammadov appointed to this position.

    New acting rector has already assumed his office.

    Up to date, the Head of the Department of Science and Higher Education at the Ministry of Education Sulhaddin Gozalov has been performing duties of rector at Baku Engineering University.

    Notably, BEU began operating last month. The base of Caucasus University was transferred to the base of educational institution.

    Notably, Havar Mammadov worked as the Rector of Caucasus University which was eliminated.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi