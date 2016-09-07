Azerbaijani state higher education institutions may establish paid doctoral studies

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijani state higher education institutions may also establish paid doctoral studies'.

Report informs, Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on Science and Education Isa Habibbayli said at today's meeting of the Academy Presidium.

He said that the ANAS can allocate about 50 seats for paid doctoral degree starting from the next year: 'In addition, it will be possible to give them education loans in the future. These loans will not be given in cash, but transferred to accounts of the educational institutions admitted. Doctoral candidates will get about 25-30 000 AZN loans'.