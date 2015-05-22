"Azerbaijani National Atlas" given certificate of authorship - PHOTO

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/The collection of scientific and cartographic works, "National Atlas of the Republic of Azerbaijan" prepared by the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences was registered by the Copyright Agency and presented the relevant certificate.

Embodying the achievements of geography and cartography, Atlas, a cartographic work, has been completed in the highest level. It is the first and most valuable resource confirming the independence of the nation's rich history and the independence of the state.

The publication of the "National Atlas" means the establishment of the first and most valuable source covering all fields of science for our future generation, for hundreds and thousands of years.