    "Azerbaijan's national idea in global transformation period" book by Ramiz Mehdiyev published in Moscow

    The academician highlights role of youth in establishment of Azerbaijan's future
    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan` national idea in global transformation period” book by Academician, head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Ramiz Mehdiyev has been published in Moscow, Russia.

    Report informs, the book analyses the establishment of independent Azerbaijani state in the end of the 20th century, as well as formation of the national identity in modern period.

    In his book, Ramiz Mehdiyev highlights role of youth in establishment of Azerbaijan`s future.

    Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev says that Azerbaijan has gained global influence thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's wise and consistent policy.

