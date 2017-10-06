Azerbaijan's First VP views new building of Gubadli district Khanlig village school in Ramana

© Azərtac

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today viewed conditions created at a new building of Gubadli district Khanlig village secondary school in Ramana settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku city.

Report informs, Head of Gubadli District Executive Authority Malik Isagov informed Mehriban Aliyeva about the conditions created at the building.

The school was commissioned in the 2017-2018 academic year. The construction of the building started this year and ended in four months. The 196-seat school is designed for children from Gubadli IDP families and residents of surrounding areas.

Mehriban Aliyeva spoke with first grade pupils of the school. The building was supplied with state-of-the-art equipment. All conditions have been created here.

The Azerbaijani First Vice-President viewed an informatics room. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed photos of Gubadli district`s pupils, who entered the universities with high scores.

Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed a photo stand reflecting President Ilham Aliyev`s meeting with athletes from Gubadli district. The First Vice-President then watched a training session of athletes from Gubadli district.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with the school staff, and congratulated them on World Teachers' Day.