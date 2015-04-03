Azerbaijan, France intend to deepen cooperation in education

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and France intend to deepen cooperation in the field of education.

Report informs, it was stated by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier at an event dedicated to the visit of representatives of French universities in Baku.

The Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan and France are planning to create Franco-Azerbaijani University, designed to strengthen cooperation of the best universities of the two countries. P. Mounier expressed hope that his creation will expand the opportunities for the exchange of students and teachers and implementation of joint programs.

French delegation led by the President of University of Strasbourg Alan Berecz, during the visit to Baku, held meetings at the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and in a number of universities.