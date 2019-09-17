Astronomical autumn starts next week in Azerbaijan

Astronomical autumn starts in Azerbaijan next week.

Report informs that astronomical autumnal equinox will start on September 23 at 11:50 (Baku time).

Starting from September 23, nights will be long and the days short. The length of day and night will be equal. This is called the autumnal equinox. The Sun moves from the northern hemisphere to the southern and astronomical spring begins in the southern hemisphere.

Extension of nights will continue until December 21, and that day will be the longest night of the year. After that day the nights will get shorter and on March 21 the vernal equinox will start.

Winter in Azerbaijan this year will start on December 22, at 08:19.