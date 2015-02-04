Vice-President of Azerbaijan Sciences Academy Akif Hajiyev dies

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ A well-known Azerbaijani mathematician, holder of "Glory" order, Honored Science worker, the vice-president of NASA, academic-secretary of Department of Mathematics-Physics and Technical Sciences, academician Akif Hajiyev died at his 77 years. Report informs referring to the official website of the Academy.

Akif Hajiyev was born in Baku on 8 December 1937, in a prominent critic, literary scientist, Professor Jafar Khandan's family .

In 1964-74, the results that he got in mathematics made him take his rightful place in the world's leading mathematicians.

One of the most important areas of A.Hajiyev's researches is the theory of multidimensional singular integrals.

In 1989, he was selected as a corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

In 2001, A.Hajiyev was selected as a real member of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and academic-secretary of Department of Physics-Mathematics and Technical Sciences of the Academy in July of the same year.

In 2004, according to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, he was awarded with the Order of "Glory" for his contribution to the development of science of Azerbaijan. He was awarded with the Order of "Honored Scientific Worker" in 2005. He is an author of more than 100 scientific works and monographs.

A farewell ceremony with academician Akif Hajiyev will be held in the main building of ANAS today at 12:00 p.m.

He will be buried in the II Alley of Honor.