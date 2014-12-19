ANAS president: Country's laws create obstacles to scientific activity in some cases

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "In some cases, the laws of the country create unnecessary obstacles to scientific activity," The President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Akif Alizade said in his speech at the First Congress of Scientists, Report informs.

ANAS president provided with samples: "Carrying out experimental work requires some equipments and devices in a short period of time. Sometimes the state procurement system and tender mechanisms leave us in a ridiculous situation. I think, completely different control mechanisms should be developed here. Otherwise, an effective scientific study will be impossible."