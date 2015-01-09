Akif Alizadeh: Proposals for introduction of nanotechnology in oil sector will be directed to SOCAR

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ For the rational exploitation of oil fields, we must use the achievements of chemistry, biology and other sciences to conduct research on the implementation of nanotechnology in the oil sector and make proposals in SOCAR.

Report informs, President of ANAS Akif Alizadehit said at the meeting devoted to discussion of the development and exploitation of oil fields in Azerbaijan.

According to him, it makes a difference in terms of cooperation between our scientists with specialists in oil sector.

Speaking about the activities of Experimental Plant of ANAS, Alizadeh said that this company in a month can be converted into techno park:

The main goal is to nominate the most rational method of oil production by every scientist drawing on his own experience that does not require large financial costs.