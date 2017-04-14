ADA University hosts VI International Festival - PHOTO

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ ADA University has hosted VI International Festival with the participation of the embassies accredited in Azerbaijan and higher school students.

Report informs, the festival featured brochures containing information about the participating countries, their culture, cuisine samples through stands.

This year, 40 countries participated in the festival.

The event completed with a concert of traditional dances by foreign students.

Photo: Firi Salim