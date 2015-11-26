Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri re-elected ISESCO Director General

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the 12th session of the General Conference of ISESCO (Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri re-elected the Director General of the organization. Report informs, the election results announced by the Culture and Tourism Minister, Abulfas Garayev.

The 12th session of the General Conference of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) has today started in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the session.