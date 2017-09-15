New building of the French-Azerbaijani University opens in Baku

© Report/ Elşən Baba

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted opening of a new building of the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ).

Report informs, the event was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the French Ministry for Higher Education and Research Alain Beretz, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Mustafa Babanli, Vice President of the University of Strasbourg Iren Jakoberger, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez.

Mikayil Jabbarov said that this is one of the remarkable days between the two countries: "Role of education in establishing relations between the two countries is undeniable. Increase observed in number of UFAZ applicants this year".

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan: "We have great hopes in the new academic year. A historical building, allocated for UFAZ demonstrates result of political will. The greatest wealth in France is knowledge. Both sides should work together to ensure young people to get high-level education".

Then, an agreement signed on creation of UFAZ Foundation together with the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, University of Strasbourg and French Foundation for Chemical Research. This Foundation will allow France, Azerbaijan and international companies to support UFAZ's future development and its research activities.

Notably, in 2017/2018 academic year, UFAZ intends to provide education for 283 students (240 will get state scholarships) in the bachelor's program in Chemistry, Geophysics, Computer and Oil and Gas Engineering.