Seven Azerbaijani universities among best universities in Europe and Central Asia

The ranking list includes 350 top universities from more than 2,900 universities in the declared region.

The Baku State University took the 142nd place among the best universities in developing Europe and Central Asia.

Report informs that this is evidenced by the QS EECA University Rankings, published by the British agency QS.

Along with this, the list included Khazar University (161-170 places), Azerbaijan State University of Economics (181-190), Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, ADA University, Azerbaijan University of Languages (201-205), Baku Slavic University (251-300).

The first two places in the regional ranking took MSU. M.V. Lomonosov and Novosibirsk State University. The third place was shared by St. Petersburg State University and Charles University (Prague).

Assessment of the activities of higher education institutions with a QS EECA rating was carried out according to nine criteria:

Academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, papers per faculty, International research network, web impact, staff with a PhD, citations per paper, international faculty and international students.

