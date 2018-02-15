2018 first solar eclipse will be observed today

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The first solar eclipse of this year will happen today.

Report informs, the first solar eclipse will be recorded today at 22:55:55 Baku time and will continue on February 16.

The eclipse will reach the maximum at 00:51:29 and end at 02:47:08. The natural phenomenon will be observed in the southern part of South America and in Antarctica.

Notably, this year two more solar eclipses will be recorded. One of them will take place on July 13 and another on August 11. All of the solar eclipses will be partially. That's to say, a small part of the Sun will be covered at this time.