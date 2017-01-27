 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather will be unstable and frosty in Baku until the end of January, roads will be icy - WARNING

    Snow is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning on sharp change in weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. 

    According to information, weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula till end of January, occasional rain, snow and intensifying north-west wind predicted.

    Minimum temperature will be 0-3 degrees of frost on January 28-29. 

    Roads will be icy on some places at night and in morning. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi