Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on Saturday announced

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday, September 3 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in the first half of daytime. North-east wind will be followed by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 18-21 C at night, 25-28 C in daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected, rains will gradually stop in some regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.