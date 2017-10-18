Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy on Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 19. Drizzle predicted on some places of the peninsula during the day. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 17-20 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night and 18-20 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 768 mm Hg, higher than normal. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Rain will be observed on some eastern regions in the first half of the day. Fog predicted on some places. Mild eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 18-23 in the daytime, 3-8 on the mountains at night, and 11-16 in the daytime.