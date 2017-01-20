 Top
    Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

    Temperature will be 0-2 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 5-7 in daytime

    Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Rain is predicted on some places at night. North-west wind will blow.

    Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be from 1 degrees of frost at night to 2 degrees of heat, 5-8 degrees of heat in the daytime, also, 0-2 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 5-7 in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 769 mm Hg to 765, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in the daytime.

    Occasional rain, sleet, snow will be observed in Azerbaijani regions, gradually stop in the daytime. Fog is predicted on some places. West wind will blow. The temperature will be from 3 degrees of frost at night to 2 degrees of heat, 4-8 degrees of heat in the daytime, 3-7 degrees of frost in the mountains at night, from 3 degrees of frost in the daytime to 2 degrees of heat. 

