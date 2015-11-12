Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for November 13 observed. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on November 13 the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Rain is predicted in some places at night. South-west wind will intensify occasionally in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 degrees at night, 14-17 degrees in the daytime, 9-11 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

In the afternoon weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. But in some places at night rain is predicted, in mountainous regions wet snow, snow is forecasted. It will be foggy in some places. South-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.